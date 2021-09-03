Gritman Medical Center in Moscow said 28 of the 34 patients with COVID-19 admitted to the hospital for inpatient care since June 1 were unvaccinated.
In a Thursday news release, the hospital noted the seven-day positivity rate in the region has risen sharply from 6.13 percent last week to 17.11 percent this week — or 71 positive results out of 415 tests.
Gritman admitted 11 new patients in the past week, the news release said, and the hospital’s COVID-19 care unit has been at capacity several times because of the recent influx of patients.
The hospital reported demand for COVID-19 testing at all of its testing locations is unusually high as well. According to the news release, 84 people with COVID-19 symptoms have been admitted to the hospital for inpatient care since the pandemic began.
Pullman Regional Hospital officials said Wednesday 17 patients with COVID-19 symptoms were admitted to the Hospital in August — the most in a single month since October. Chief Nursing Officer Jeannie Eylar said nearly all of its COVID-19 patients — between 95 and 99 percent — are unvaccinated.
Health officials in north central Idaho and southeastern Washington reported 137 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, but didn’t add any new deaths.
The cases included 38 in Whitman County, 36 in Nez Perce County, 23 in Asotin County, 14 in Idaho County, 13 in Clearwater County, 12 in Latah County and one in Lewis County.
After three coronavirus deaths were reported Monday and five on Tuesday, there have been none the last two days.
Walla Walla Community College will hold on-campus COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Clarkston from 2:30-4:30 p.m. on both Sept. 13 and Oct. 4.
The vaccines are free and available to employees, students and members of the general public 12 years of age and older.
Those interested can go to prepmod.doh.wa.gov or call 1-800-726-4292 (ext.1) to schedule an appointment. Walk-ins are also welcome on the day of the clinics. The Pfizer vaccine will be distributed on these dates.
The Sept. 13 clinic will be held in the Clarkston Workforce Building, Rooms 356 and 357, at 1465 Fair St. The Oct. 4 clinic will take place in the Lecture Hall, Room 104 of the Main Building, 1470 Bridge St.