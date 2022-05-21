Almost every elected official in southeastern Washington essentially won their reelection bids this week, as only two incumbents attracted any challengers.

Washington’s week-long candidate filing period ended Friday.

In Whitman County, four-term Commissioner Michael Largent faces a rematch of his 2018 race against Pullman Democrat John-Mark Mahnkey, which he won by a margin of 53% to 47%.

In Garfield County, Sheriff Drew Hyer is being challenged by fellow Republican Kurt Miller.

Every other incumbent official in southeastern Washington filed for reelection and is unopposed — including state Reps. Mary Dye, R-Pomeroy, and Joe Schmick, R-Colfax.

It was a different story at the federal level, where incumbent Sen. Patty Murray drew challenges from five other Democrats for the seat she’s held since 1993. A dozen Republican and minor party candidates also filed for the position.

The list of candidates who filed for office in southeastern Washington, with their stated party preference, include:

Federal

U.S. Senate (six-year term)

Democrat: Patty Murray (incumbent), Ravin Pierre, Bryan Solstin, Sam Cusmir, Pano Churchill, Mohammad Hassan Said.

Republican: John Guenther, Bill Hirt, Tiffany Smiley.

Trump Republican: Leon Lawson.

JFK Republican: Dave Saulibio.

Independent: Charlie “Chuck” Jackson, Jon Butler, Naz Paul, Thor Amundson.

Socialist Workers: Henry Clay Dennison.

No party preference: Dan Phan Doan, Martin Hash.

U.S. House, 5th Congressional District (two-year term)

Republican: Cathy McMorris Rodgers (incumbent), Sean Clynch.

Democrat: Ann Marie Danimus, Natasha Hill.

State

Secretary of State (two-year unexpired term)

Democrat: Steve Hobbs (incumbent), Marquez Tiggs.

Republican: Bob Hagglund, Keith Wagoner, Mark Miloscia.

America First (R): Tamborine Borrelli.

Union: Kurtis Engle.

Nonpartisan: Julie Anderson.

Washington Legislature — 9th Legislative District

House Position 1 (two-year term)

Republican: Mary Dye (incumbent).

House Position 2 (two-year term)

Republican: Joe Schmick (incumbent).

Asotin County

(All with four-year terms, unless otherwise noted)

Assessor

Republican: Jenny Rynearson (incumbent).

Auditor

No party preference: Darla McKay (incumbent).

Clerk

No party preference: McKenzie Campbell (incumbent).

Prosecutor

No party preference: Ben Nichols (incumbent).

Sheriff

No party preference: John Hilderbrand (incumbent).

Treasurer

No party preference: Holly Steiner (incumbent).

County Commissioner 3

Republican: Chuck Whitman (incumbent).

District Court Judge (nonpartisan)

Tina Kernan (incumbent).

Public Utility Commissioner 3 (nonpartisan, six-year term)

Greg McCall (incumbent).

Garfield County

Assessor

Republican: Brian Bartels (incumbent).

Auditor

No party preference: McKenzie Lueck (incumbent).

Clerk

Republican: Marie Gormsen (incumbent).

Prosecutor

Republican: Matthew Newberg (incumbent).

Sheriff

Republican: Drew Hyer (incumbent), Kurt Miller

Treasurer

Democrat: Tereasa Summers (incumbent).

County Commissioner 3

Republican: Justin Dixon (incumbent).

District Court Judge (nonpartisan)

Thomas Cox (incumbent).

Whitman County

Assessor

Republican: Wraylee Flodin (incumbent).

Auditor

Republican: Sandy Jamison (incumbent).

Clerk

No party preference: Jill Whelchel (incumbent).

Coroner

Republican: Annie Pillers (incumbent).

Prosecutor

Republican: Denis Tracy (incumbent).

Sheriff

Republican: Brett Myers (incumbent).

Treasurer

Republican: Chris Nelson (incumbent).

County Commissioner 3

Republican: Michael Largent (incumbent).

Democrat: John-Mark Mahnkey.

District Court Judge (nonpartisan)

John Hart (incumbent).

In addition to the above positions, all Republican and Democratic precinct committee seats are up for election this year, as are several positions on the Washington Supreme Court and Court of Appeals.

The primary election takes place on Aug. 2; the two candidates with the most votes in each race will advance to the general election Nov. 8.

Spence may be contacted at bspence@lmtribune.com or (208) 791-9168.

Tags

Recommended for you