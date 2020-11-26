MOSES LAKE — Even in the midst of a pandemic, Thanksgiving 2020 is approaching, and some people need a little help getting a Thanksgiving dinner.
That help could come from the Moses Lake Food Bank, which is giving away Thanksgiving baskets from 11 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. today at 1075 West Marina Drive.
Traditionally, food bank officials distribute Thanksgiving baskets the three days before Thanksgiving.
Monday was drive-through distribution, and food bank director Peny Archer said 540 households took advantage of the drive-through this year.
“Which is about average for the first day,” Archer said.
Tuesday and Wednesday were for walk-in distributions.
The COVID-19 outbreak has made some people reluctant to come inside the food bank building, due to the possibility of infection, Archer said.
“Our volunteer help was lower. Which I’m also attributing to COVID,” she said.
The food is prepackaged to reduce the amount of time spent in the building.
Donations to the food bank increase during the holiday season, but the coronavirus pandemic has affected that too. Still, employees from Samaritan Healthcare, Confluence Health and Moses Lake Community Health found a way to hold their annual food drive.
The three have partnered on the Thanksgiving food drive for about five years. The original plan was to solicit donations at a couple of local businesses, but the surge in coronavirus cases required a last-minute change of plans. Confluence and MLCH put donation boxes in the lobby of their buildings, while Samaritan employees collected donations in the hospital parking lot.
“They did a wonderful job,” Archer said. “To have to go to Plan B, or Plan C, in a short time, they did fantastic.”
With Christmas dead ahead, Archer said the food bank needs to restock its shelves.
“We’re running a lot of food right now,” she said.
Traditionally the food bank also does a Christmas toy drive, Operation Friendship, still on for 2020. Santa hands out candy canes to kids on the distribution day, but Santa’s visit has been canceled for 2020, Archer said. However, toy donations are still being accepted and parents will be able to pick up toys for their children.