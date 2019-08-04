MOSCOW — The city of Moscow will host a Mayor’s Youth Advisory recruitment pool party from 4-6 p.m. Aug. 12 at the Hamilton-Lowe Aquatics Center at 830 N. Mountain View Road.
Entry to the pool party will be free to Moscow Youth Advisory Council members and all youth interested in becoming a member of the council who are in grades nine through 12 as of the 2019-20 school year. The party will feature pizza and drinks provided by the city of Moscow.
RSVP is requested for the pool party by emailing Caylee Birge at cbirge@ci.moscow.id.us.