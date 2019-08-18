TENSED, Idaho — A Moscow woman was injured in a car accident that killed another driver on U.S. Highway 95 near Tensed Saturday morning.
According to an Idaho State Police news release, 32-year-old Michael George of Tensed was traveling south in a 2008 Chevy Cobalt. At 9:05 a.m., his car crossed the center line and collided with a northbound 2001 Toyota pickup that was driven by Kimberly Crimmins of Moscow.
George was pronounced dead at the scene. Crimmins, 41, was taken to Kootenai Health in Coeur d’Alene via LifeFlight; a juvenile male passenger in the pickup was also taken to Kootenai Health by ground ambulance.
The highway was blocked for more than three hours. The accident remains under investigation.