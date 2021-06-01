City of Moscow parks crews will apply a pre-emergent pesticide, SureGuard, and a weed-control pesticide, GlyStar Plus, to certain tree wells in the downtown area from 3 a.m. to 10 a.m. Wednesday.
Both chemicals being applied have been vetted and approved by the city of Moscow’s Sustainable Environment Commission. If weather conditions are unfavorable Wednesday, the pesticides will be applied Thursday morning.
Each tree well to be treated will be posted with an orange flag reading, “Caution Pesticide Application,” at the time of the application. Residents are advised not to enter tree well spaces until the orange flags have been removed when the herbicide solution is dry, indicating the treatment is complete.
More information is available by contacting David Schott (208) 883-7098 or dschott@ci.moscow.id.us.