Moscow teen who suffered head injury remains hospitalized

A Moscow teenager remained hospitalized and in a coma Tuesday, three days after suffering a head injury in a fall along the Snake River in Asotin County on Saturday.
Kyle Clary, 19, is at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston, where he was taken following the accident. Clary was pulled from the water and taken by helicopter to the hospital.
The Asotin County Sheriff’s Office reported deputies and fire/EMT personnel responded to Snake River Road near Heller Bar for an individual with a head injury at 6:04 p.m. Saturday.
Clary is a 2020 Moscow High School graduate where he served as vice president of his class. He completed his freshman year at San Diego State University this spring. His parents, Kevin and Lori Clary, co-own the Breakfast Club restaurant in Moscow and Birch and Barley restaurant in Pullman.
Lori Clary has used social media to update family and friends of her son’s condition. In a lengthy post Tuesday, she thanked those who have been by Kyle’s side since the fall — from the friends who pulled him from the water, to emergency personnel and medical doctors, hospital staff and the community of friends that have rallied around the family.
“If you know Kyle Clary, you know he is also one of those good people — who wants to make people around him happy, wants to make you laugh or find ways to give you a reason to smile,” Lori Clary wrote. “He is one of those good ones we are surrounded by. It makes sense that his life is now touched by so many good people finding ways to help, to comfort and to support his healing.”
Lori Clary indicated the coma was induced, and that Tuesday would be pivotal for her son’s recovery.