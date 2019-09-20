MOSCOW — Students at Moscow High School and the University of Idaho will join student marchers around the globe today in protest of what is regarded as widespread government inaction on climate change.
MHS student organizer Ilan Carter said he and classmate Jana Veleva have been discussing joining the Global Climate Strike since early summer. While they’re not sure what to expect of turnout, Carter said he is hopeful today’s demonstration is just the beginning of a string of local, student-led efforts addressing the climate crisis.
UI students will meet at 11 a.m. in front of the Theophilus Tower on campus to march downtown, then merge at 11:25 with students at the high school on Third Street. Combined, the group will march to Moscow’s East City Park for a planned 45 minutes of demonstrations.
“Our goal with the walkout was to just be the first thing in … a year or two years’ worth of consistent action for young people,” Carter said. “What we don’t want to happen is what we’ve seen happen with lots of other walkouts and marches, where it’s a great walkout, there’s a lot of people there and they’re really excited about it, then nothing happens afterwards.”
Logan Heflin, a plant sciences major and student senator at UI, said he too had started the year hoping to organize some climate-oriented events, including the climate march. Having heard of their efforts, Heflin said he reached out to Carter and Veleva in hopes of coordinating UI and MHS walkouts to become one united march.
Heflin said he, like many young people, felt galvanized by a 2018 report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change stating that if Earth warms more than 1.5 degrees Celsius, climate change would become irreversible. He said the report recommended countries taper carbon emissions by 45 percent by the year 2030, with an eye on zero emissions by 2050.
“By 2030 — that is 10 years from now — we have to reduce our carbon footprint by half, which is more than we’ve ever done in history,” Heflin said. “If we do that, then they estimate we will have a 67 percent chance of staying below 1.5 degrees, which is still not even 100 percent.”
Carter said his long-term goal for the youth climate movement in Moscow is to partner with the Sierra Club and its “Push for 100” effort. He said the group has already secured a commitment from the city of Boise to run on 100 percent clean energy by 2050.
“That commitment is what the Sierra Club is trying to get cities all over the nation to make. So far in Idaho, Boise is the only city to have made that commitment,” Carter said. “One of our goals is to get Moscow to make that commitment.”
Heflin added that with dire headlines inundating the public sphere, it is easy to feel overwhelmed, but it is important not to give up hope.
“What’s important to note is in that report, it says that we’re not out of time but this short window to fix this will not last for long,” Heflin said. “We have 10 years … that’s how much time we have.”
Other “climate walkouts” planned for today
Lewis-Clark State College: Noon to 1 p.m. outside of the Student Union Building on campus.
Nez Perce Tribe: Noon to 1 p.m. on Main Street in Lapwai in front of Lapwai High School.
