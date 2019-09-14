MOSCOW — Moscow Police Department school resource officers took a boy into custody at about 1 p.m. Thursday at Moscow Middle School for allegedly making a threat of violence toward the school, according to a city of Moscow news release.
Moscow School District personnel reported the threat to the MPD school resource officers.
Officers and school district personnel worked together to address the situation immediately, the release stated.
The student who made the alleged threat was removed from school property by law enforcement and taken to a regional juvenile detention facility, the release said.