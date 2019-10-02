MOSCOW — The city of Moscow is accepting nominations for the 2019 Ismat Ara and Abdul Mannan Sheikh Community Unity Award until 5 p.m. Oct. 9.
The award is given every two years to Moscow citizens who demonstrate a commitment to community unity and who have a history of significant effort on behalf of diversity, inclusion and human rights in the Moscow area, according to a Moscow Chamber of Commerce news release.
Nominations should be no more than one page and be sent to the Moscow Human Rights Commission, c/o Karen Potter, Moscow Police Department, P.O. Box 9203, Moscow, ID 83843, or delivered by hand. Submissions may also be sent by email to hrc@ci.moscow.id.us.
The 2019 recipient will be announced during a public ceremony at 7 p.m. Nov. 14 at the 1912 Center Great Room in Moscow.