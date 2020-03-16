MOSCOW — The City of Moscow is seeking nominations for the 2020 Mayor’s Earth Day awards. Since 2006, the awards have recognized Moscow residents, businesses, non-profits, businesses or service organizations for sustainable practices that foster environmental sustainability through conservation, recycling, reuse, construction and public education.
Nominations should include the names of the nominator and nominee, contact information for both, and a brief description of why the nominee is worthy of recognition. Nominations are due by 5 p.m. March 23 and may be submitted by letter to the City of Moscow, Administration Department (Attn: Sustainable Environment Commission), P.O. Box 9203, Moscow, or by email to the Sustainable Environment Commission at sec@ci.moscow.id.us.
The Sustainable Environment Commission will forward recommendations to Mayor Bill Lambert, who will determine the award winners. For more information, please contact Kelli Cooper, Environmental Education and Sustainability Specialist at 208-883-7122.