MOSCOW — The City of Moscow recently announced the call for artists to submit their work for the chance to be featured on the 2020 Moscow Artwalk poster. The Artwalk is an annual celebration of the arts, and the poster is the visual centerpiece to the event.
Once chosen, the artist has the option of being featured in a video promotion as well as a June-July 2020 exhibition at the Third Street Gallery in Moscow City Hall. The city also welcomes the selected artwork into the city’s portable collection, with a purchase amount not to exceed $600.
Printed applications from the Arts Department within Moscow City Hall, and online applications are available to download from the City of Moscow’s website at https://www.ci.moscow.id.us/DocumentCenter/View/18136/2020-Artwalk-Poster-Artist-Application.