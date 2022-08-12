The Moscow School District is cutting two in-town bus routes for the start of the school year because of a shortage of drivers.
The district is asking parents and guardians to make other arrangements to get their students to and from school. The district will reactivate routes 112 and 115 if it hires more drivers. If their students need a bus ride to school, parents and guardians should call the MSD Transportation Office at (208) 882-3933 no later than Aug. 23.
Greg Harris, MSD transportation director, said the district only has enough staff for eight bus routes a day, including routes for special needs students. He said the district decided to prioritize the longer distance bus routes.
The number of Moscow bus routes has dwindled since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. That year, six drivers left their jobs and the number of routes was reduced from 15 to 10. Three more drivers left at the end of this past school year, which forced the district to cut two more routes. Those cuts will likely affect approximately 90 students who normally take those routes, Harris said.
The driver shortage also affects bus trips to sports games and other extracurricular events. Last year, the district had to cancel some away games because of a lack of drivers.
Harris said the district has enough drivers this year to take two of those trips a day for the foreseeable future as long as there are no illnesses among drivers.
“But that can change in an instant,” he said.
As part of a recent change, Harris said he is open to hiring people who only want to drive the extracurricular trips and not the regular daily school routes.
School districts nationwide are struggling to hire bus drivers and Moscow is no different.
“Our applications and interviews are few and far between,” said Charlie Gerke, MSD operations director.
This poses a problem not just this year, but down the road as well because the average age of Moscow school bus drivers is 70.
“We don’t have a diverse age group in our district for drivers,” Harris said. “That affects us this year. It affected us last year, and the next couple (years) it’s going to be really tough on us and our student population and parents.”
Moscow School District currently pays its drivers $16.82, which Gerke feels is not enough to stay competitive with other districts. Pullman School District offers $22.98 per hour after training,
Wages are limited by district budget restraints, Gerke said.
Applicants who do get hired must undergo 40 hours of supervised training, which is done at the district. The school district will pay for the physical exam and commercial drivers license required to drive a bus.
Harris and Gerke said there are a number of appealing qualities that come with this job, including the support of the district staff and an impressive transportation facility. Harris said drivers will also be behind the wheel of the newest buses available.
“For a school district-owned fleet, this is the newest fleet in the state,” Harris said.
Harris has been at the district for 36 years. He said it is a rewarding job that benefits the community.
“The ones we have working right now are doing it because they want to help,” he said. “They have a civic obligation that they want to help out where help is needed.”