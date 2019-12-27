Moscow’s water usage down in 2019, despite growth in population

MOSCOW — Moscow pumped 33.4 million gallons of water less from its two aquifers this year than last year.
The city pumped 752.4 million gallons through the first 11 months of 2018 and 719 million gallons through the end of November this year. It pumped a total of 797 million gallons in 2018.
Moscow Environmental Services Manager Kyle Steele said Moscow could draw less water than it did in 1989 — when about 8,000 fewer people resided in Moscow than today — with a December pump of less than 34 million gallons.
Moscow pumped about 45 million gallons of water in each of the last two Decembers. It pumped 41.5 million gallons in October and 39 million gallons in November this year — both the lowest totals for those months since at least 2000.
Steele said the reduction in water usage can be attributed to operational changes the city has implemented in its water system and residents taking advantage of the city’s water conservation rebate programs.
He said the city is operating its wells in ways that have reduced water pressure in its distribution system. This, in turn, has reduced the number of leaks and the number of times needed to backwash well filters and flush out fire hydrants and dead-end water mains.
Steele said changing well operations reduced the amount of flushing by about 15 million gallons of water in the last year.
“It was definitely expected that we would see a significant reduction in the amount of water that we had to produce,” he said. “That’s the reason why we adjusted our operational practices.”
Moscow has five active wells. Steele said wells two and three draw water from the Wanapum Aquifer and wells six, eight and nine draw from the Grande Ronde Aquifer. Well 10 is under construction and will serve as a sixth well. Steele said Moscow water customers have replaced about 550 toilets with water-efficient ones since the city council adopted its Water Conservation Plan in 2016. People have also taken advantage of the city’s Wisescape rebate program in which residents can replace their grass with water-efficient landscaping.
“Our residents have done a great job in terms of water conservation,” Steele said.
He said the toilet and Wisescape rebate programs have helped decrease the city’s operational costs. The reduction in water pumpage means less electricity used, and less water treated at the Moscow Water Reclamation and Reuse Facility.
Moscow water customers can pick up free water-efficient fixtures, such as shower heads, at 121 W. A St.
Palouse Basin Aquifer Committee Chairman Paul Kimmell said the 2019 water pumping numbers are down, especially in Moscow, among the four primary pumpers in the region — Moscow, Pullman, University of Idaho and Washington State University — which he said is pleasing.
Kimmell echoed Steele’s comments about the positive impact the community and Moscow’s operational changes have had on the water pumping numbers.
“It’s paying off in really big ways,” Kimmell said.
Cabeza can be reached at (208) 883-4631, or by email to gcabeza@dnews.com.