Moscow’s Mountain View Road projects nearly complete

MOSCOW — Much of the Mountain View Road construction should be complete this month, but construction on the Sixth Street bridge may take longer, Moscow officials said this week.
Scott Bontrager, Moscow engineering manager, gave a presentation Monday to the Moscow Public Works and Finance Committee about ongoing city construction projects, including the nearly $2.2 million Mountain View Road safety improvement project.
That project includes widening the 24-foot road to 36 feet and adding bike lanes, curbs, gutters and sidewalks. It also includes installing a roundabout on the Sixth Street intersection and adding turn lanes to the Joseph Street intersection.
Mountain View Road should be completed this month. Bontrager said all of the underground utilities and curbing are complete. The paving is nearly finished and in the next two weeks, crews will finish installing the pavement markings, signs and vegetation as the finishing touches on the project.
The $2 million new Sixth Street bridge could be delayed, however.
The goal of this project is to remove the existing culvert that was damaged during a 2019 flood and replace it with a wider concrete bridge that includes bike lanes and sidewalks.
The city hoped to finish the bridge by the end of October, but delays in finding a paving service for the bridge means the project will likely take longer. Bontrager said it’s possible the contractor will pour a temporary surface this year and pour the permanent asphalt in the spring.
This month, Motley-Motley Inc. will reconstruct part of the North Jackson Street parking lot to upgrade the paving and the sidewalk. This will be a relatively quick project that should be finished by the end of October.