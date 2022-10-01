Moscow’s Mountain View Road projects nearly complete

Scott Bontrager

MOSCOW — Much of the Mountain View Road construction should be complete this month, but construction on the Sixth Street bridge may take longer, Moscow officials said this week.

Scott Bontrager, Moscow engineering manager, gave a presentation Monday to the Moscow Public Works and Finance Committee about ongoing city construction projects, including the nearly $2.2 million Mountain View Road safety improvement project.

