Moscow’s most experienced newbie

Moscow Mayor Art Bettge is new to the top job, but by no means a rookie when it comes to city government.
Before stepping into the mayor’s post last month, Bettge served eight years on the city council and was on the city’s planning and zoning commission for 10 years before that.
A scientist by training, Bettge brings to city government an analytical approach to leadership, but also the common sense to know that a good leader knows when to listen to others and when to “get out of the way.”
Craig Clohessy: How would you describe your leadership style?
Art Bettge: Leadership gets divvied up into two different parts. One is leadership in the public arena, which is dealing with the city council and other entities — Chamber of Commerce, business groups, things like. The other is leadership in-house, dealing with the various departments that provide the services to the citizens.
In both cases, my leadership consists of bringing together the people who know the subject, know the topic of concern of the moment and then working with them to find the solution. These are the people who are truly the experts.
Your average politician does not know or understand a great deal of the intricacies that go on in running a city. The best you can do is bring the people together who know the solutions, know how to behave, provide them a direction to go and then get out of the way. You provide them with the resources they need, provide them with the desired conclusion and let them go.
CC: What is your top priority for the city of Moscow in the year ahead?
AB: Getting a climate change program initiated. Over the past couple of years dealing with issues of climate change, water use, things like that have risen to the forefront of many citizens and it is incumbent on the city to address these through implementation of programs that the city can do, but also setting an example of what people can do.
Come the 25th of April, we will have a climate change workshop here with city council to establish activities and priorities that address both climate change, carbon dioxide sequestration and production, and water use. I see things moving forward in terms of minimizing water use especially in outdoor areas, outdoor watering, but also migration of the city’s automotive fleet to more electric, which necessitates construction of a bunch of charging stations. I also see tree plantings and sequestering carbon through tree plantings that provide benefits of eliminating heat islands.
Although the city contributes less than 10% of the total climate impact of our city, we can set an example, show people what the city is doing and hope that they follow and implement as well.
Those are long-term goals. ... In the much nearer term, is (the goal of) providing enough funding to get the new Moscow-Pullman airport (terminal) finished by Dec. 31, 2023.
CC: How do you see the town and gown relationship with the city and University of Idaho?
AB: That pesky COVID has put the town-gown relationship on ice for the past couple of years. We have had contacts with the university leadership in a lot of ways and we do touch base among the city, the university, the county and school district once a month on Zoom.
We are re-initiating the town-gown get-together (in March) that … hasn’t happened for two years.
It is an informal discussion where I would like to know what issues are confronting the university and especially what are issues that the students are dealing with.
CC: With COVID-19 numbers again climbing with the latest omicron variant, do you see any policy changes on the horizon for the city?
AB: Not so much. I think the whole COVID virus has transformed itself into something that is endemic. And as viruses tend to do, they become more contagious but less virulent. As that progresses, I think we’ll see a gradual return to something more normal where the (virus) is going to be akin to the flu where you get your flu shot once a year. The city conducts wastewater assays of how much virus is present in the city’s wastewater. ... It’s been dropping a lot, so we’re on a good track.
Unless something truly awful happens with a mutation or some other bizarre new virus arises, I see us over the next two months returning to something approximating normal.
CC: It’s maybe too soon to ask, but do you see yourself serving more than one term as mayor?
AB: Too soon. I’m 66 now and so the next election I would be 70. I really don’t want to turn into one of those old white guys who are running things. ... Eventually the baton needs to be passed with people who are new, who have great new ideas.
CC: You started your work history in the Peace Corps, serving in Niger, West Africa, from 1976-78. Have you been back since that time?
AB: I’ve been back to Africa several times as part of the day job, but I’ve not been back to my little desert village of Guidimouni, Niger, which was perhaps a village of 1,000 people located out in the driest part of the Sahel where, off all things, I worked on a fisheries project.
CC: You continue to work as a wheat biochemistry/end-use quality consultant. Can you explain what that is and the type of information you provide in that role.
AB: Everybody is under the assumption that wheat is a monolithic seed, that all wheat is the same. Well, no. Some wheat makes good bread, but you can’t make cookies or cake out of it. Some wheat makes good cookies, cakes and noodles, but you can’t bake a bread out of it to save yourself. And why is this? It’s got to do with the genetics that lead into the protein quality and starch quality that are involved in the wheat.
In the Pacific Northwest we grow mainly soft white wheat, which is a weaker gluten strength wheat that you use for cookies, cakes, some crackers, noodles and things like that. Most of it is exported — 90% of the wheat from the Pacific Northwest goes overseas, mostly to east Asia.
I go to east Asia about once a year in November and explain to the major importers over there that this is the quality of wheat that you guys can expect to see for the next year and this is why the quality is what it is and this is how you test for it to predict how best to process these boatloads of wheat that you guys get.
I also do some consulting in South America, North Africa and the Middle East.
CC: Anything else you would like to add?
AB: This (mayor) is a very mobile job and issues change quickly. The issues du jour may not be the same issues that you’re going to see tomorrow. You have to be able to be informed, spin on a dime and find an appropriate solution to what’s going on.
I’m hoping for a very quiet tenure here where everything is beautiful and pleasant and nothing unusual happens, but I realize that’s probably not going to be the case. … There will be other issues and this is why newspaper people have jobs is to report on what these new issues are and what the city is doing about them.
