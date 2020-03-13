Moscow’s Goesling decides to step away

BOISE — After more than 40 years of public service, state Rep. Bill Goesling is calling it a day.
The 79-year-old Moscow Republican has decided not to run for a second term in the Idaho Legislature.
Prior to his election to the 5th Legislative District in 2018, Goesling served for 24 years in the U.S. Navy, as well as four years on the Moscow School Board, seven years on the Idaho Public Charter School Commission and five years on the State Board of Education.
“It’s time to let someone else carry the load,” he said. “I’ve dedicated my life to serving others, but my body isn’t holding up. I don’t want to get down here (for a second term) and have to leave midway.”
The 5th District encompasses Latah and Benewah counties. It is one of the most politically diverse districts in the state, with far-right Republicans, die-hard Democrats and everything in between.
As a result, it’s a tough place for incumbents: Since 2010, four incumbent legislators lost reelection bids, and two others retired. Goesling will be the third retiree.
“I’ve been humbled to serve,” he said. “I’ve had an opportunity to work with some phenomenal people. We don’t agree in all areas, but the interaction has been respectful. But some people here operate with very closed minds; they can be a challenge to deal with.”
The deadline for candidates to file for office is 5 p.m. today.
As of Thursday evening, two people had filed for Goesling’s seat: Dulce Kersting-Lark, executive director of the Latah County Historical Society, and Santa logger Hari Heath, who was defeated by Goesling during the 2018 Republican primary.
Sen. David Nelson, D-Moscow, filed for reelection to the 5th District Senate seat, as did former Sen. Dan Foreman. That sets up a repeat of their 2018 contest, which Nelson won by a margin of 56-44 percent.
Three-term incumbent Rep. Caroline Troy, R-Genesee, hasn’t yet filed for reelection to her 5th District House B seat; however, James Hartley, founder of the Idaho Defense self-defense training company, and University of Idaho instructor Renee Love have filed in that race.
In the 6th Legislative District, Sen. Dan Johnson, R-Lewiston; Rep. Mike Kingsley, R-Lewiston; and Rep. Thyra Stevenson, R-Nezperce, all filed for reelection. The only other candidate to file in the district so far is Aaron von Ehrlinger, of Lewiston, who will challenge Stevenson in the May 19 Republican primary.
In the 7th Legislative District, Sen. Carl Crabtree, R-Grangeville, has filed for reelection, but Rep. Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird, so far has not.
Like Goesling, eight-term incumbent Rep. Paul Shepherd, R-Riggins, chose not to run for reelection. His son, longtime Salmon River High School coach Charlie Shepherd, is running for his House B seat; he’ll be challenged in the Republican primary by Orofino chiropractor Dennis Harper and former Bonner County Commissioner Cornell Rasor.
Spence may be contacted at bspence@lmtribune.com or (208) 791-9168.