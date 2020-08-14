MOSCOW — The Disability Action Center Northwest has been awarded $94,458, which will be used to expand the Ramp Up project that provides aluminum modular ramps for people with paralysis.
The grant from the Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation National Paralysis Resource Center benefits people in north central Idaho and Garfield, Asotin and Whitman counties.
The Ramp Up project works to install and remove the ramps and also works with the consumer to find permanent options so the ramp can be used by someone else. Plans are to begin deploying the ramps this month.
Anyone seeking more information may contact Mellowdee Brooks or Vicki Leeper at the Disability Action Center Northwest in Moscow at (208) 883-0523; or email at mbrooks@dacnw.org or vicki@dacnw.org.