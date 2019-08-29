MOSCOW — Of the thousands of paramedics in the U.S., Moscow’s Debby Carscallen was recently selected as the Paramedic of the Year by a national organization.
Carscallen, emergency medical services division chief for the Moscow Volunteer Fire Department, will receive the national award at the Emergency Medical Services World Expo on Oct. 15 in New Orleans. The award was presented by the National Association of Emergency Medical Technicians and EMS World.
Carscallen said she was very honored and humbled to receive the recognition, but her colleagues allow her to be successful.
“I’m an under-the-radar kind of person,” Carscallen said. “I don’t really like the attention. I don’t want it to be about me, you know. I’m very appreciative and it’s really quite overwhelming, actually.”
She said she is glad the award is bringing positive attention to the Moscow Volunteer Fire Department, the city and the state.
Carscallen, a lifelong Moscow resident, joined the MVFD as an emergency medical technician in 2002 and was hired as EMS division chief in 2017. While she performs various administrative duties, she still responds to calls and said it is important to do so.
“I’m not ready and willing to give up being a paramedic,” Carscallen said. “That’s what brought me here. I love it. But also, if I’m not working alongside everybody, how do you know what they need and what we need to work on?”
She also serves as a mentor, especially to young volunteers in the department who are away from home for the first time attending the University of Idaho.
Carscallen said she does not want to be their mother because she already has children, but she does support volunteers who experience everyday life problems and issues that arise from the job.
“You meet amazing people here that come in and out the doors,” Carscallen said. “Some of the best friendships that I have had, I gained here.”
She said the emergency calls she goes on help shape unique bonds with her fellow paramedics.
“It’s a bond that you just can’t describe or I don’t think you can replace it either, you know,” Carscallen said. “It’s just different.”
Nicole Wheaton, Gritman Medical Center director of emergency services, MVFD Chief Brian Nickerson, EMS Coordinator Pam Rogers and paramedic Josh Peak nominated Carscallen for the award.
“She’s a team player,” Nickerson said. “She’s very humble.”
Carscallen said she will attend the October conference in Louisiana to receive the award, and some of her family members and co-workers will join her.
“Praise or no praise, do your job,” Carscallen said she reminds herself and others to do. “Because at the end of the day, that’s what means the most for me is if I know that I did everything I could.”
