MOSCOW — The Moscow City Council on Monday recommitted $1 million from the city’s Hamilton Fund to help pay for construction of the Palouse Ice Rink facility on South Main Street.
The rink is expected to open in October. Construction has already started on the parking lot.
“We are really getting down to the home stretch of this project,” said Tony Mangini, who serves on the Palouse Ice Rink board of directors.
The Hamilton Fund comes from the estate of Bobby Hamilton for the purposes of supporting recreational opportunities in Moscow. It has been used for the Hamilton Indoor Recreation Center, Hamilton Lowe Aquatic Center, parks and playgrounds.
The city already committed $1 million from that fund to the ice rink in 2016. Since that time, however, the Palouse Ice Rink purchased the former Northwest River Supply property at 2009 S. Main St. to be its new home.
Estimated construction costs for the new facility have gone up by more than $1 million since the inception of the project, and the first phase of construction is now estimated at nearly $4.4 million. This required the Palouse Ice Rink to secure other funding sources. It has sold part of that building as condominium units to help pay for the cost.
The first construction phase includes installing a full-size sheet of ice, reengineering the roof, building a new parking lot on the south side of the property and making improvements to the interior as needed.
Phase two is estimated to cost approximately $500,000 and includes building offices, locker rooms, an event room, bleachers and a concession area.
Mangini said the Palouse Ice Rink has raised nearly $1.2 million in cash pledges since November 2020.
The new ice rink will be open for a longer season than the current rink and it will have increased operating hours, Mangini said.
“It’s going to be a big moment for Moscow,” Mangini said about the rink’s upcoming opening.
Also on Monday, the city council gave the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport authorization to receive up to $32 million in grant funding to help pay for its new $63 million terminal and apron.
The airport is seeking grant money from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. It is not asking for any additional local matches from the community to attain this grant.
Kuipers can be reached at akuipers@dnews.com.