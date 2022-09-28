Moscow puts out call for substitute teachers

Students walk out of Moscow High School at the end of the school day on Tuesday.

 Zach Wilkinson/Tribune

MOSCOW — The Moscow School District has been hit with an increase in COVID-19 cases and could potentially shut down school for several days as it deals with staff absences.

That is why Superintendent Greg Bailey is asking for the public’s assistance. The district is looking for those interested in being substitute teachers or paraprofessionals to help out in the classrooms.

