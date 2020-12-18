MOSCOW — The Moscow Police Department is investigating a Dec. 10 incident in which several customers at Tri-State Outfitters allegedly refused to wear masks and social distance, causing the store to close for a short time.
Upon completion of the investigation, the police department will work with the city’s legal office to determine whether any criminal charges are appropriate, according to a police news release Wednesday. The release said there were no additional details because it is an ongoing investigation.
Tri-State Outfitters President and CEO Joe Power said last week that 25 to 30 customers refused to put on face coverings when asked by the store’s staff on Dec. 10.
The gathering stemmed from a Facebook post from Christ Church Pastor Doug Wilson to a private group called “De-Mask Moscow,” which called for people to shop without a mask during a two-hour window Thursday at Tri-State Outfitters.
Wilson said in a Dec. 10 text message to the Daily News he encouraged people to shop at the outdoor store in response to a Moscow Chamber of Commerce postcard sent recently encouraging people to shop local and because he heard Tri-State Outfitters was facing challenges.
Although the store closed to all customers for about 25 to 30 minutes starting around 11:20 a.m., the front doors remained locked until 3 p.m. and two to three employees stood at the door allowing only masked customers into the store.