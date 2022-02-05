The Moscow Police Department assisted California police in arresting a 29-year-old man Thursday for charges related to child pornography.
According to news releases from both Moscow and Seaside Police Departments, police arrested Hayden Johnson in Seaside, Calif., for possession of child pornography and for communicating with a juvenile with intent to commit possession of child pornography.
The investigation began in late 2020 after concerned parents reported suspicious internet activity to the Moscow Police Department. The Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and Moscow Police Department identified Johnson as the suspect and worked with Seaside to locate and apprehend him.
Moscow Police assisted a similar investigation that resulted in an arrest a month ago. With Moscow’s assistance, the Post Falls Police Department in Post Falls, Idaho, arrested 28-year-old Marcus Allen Hartline on Jan. 4 in Post Falls on three counts of distribution of sexually exploitive material and seven counts of possession of sexually exploitive material.