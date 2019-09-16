MOSCOW — The Moscow Pathways Commission will play host to its annual pathway tour at 5:30 p.m., Sept. 19.
The tour is open to the public and will begin at the Intermodal Transit Center, 1006 Railroad St. Free parking is available in the University of Idaho Blue Lot No. 60, adjacent to the Intermodal Transit Center after 5 p.m.
The route follows Paradise Path to the east, crossing Highway 8 at Styner Avenue using the recently installed underpass pathway. From there, the tour follows the path along White Avenue through the fairgrounds into Heron’s Hideout.
The tour then heads north along Meadow Street to the Moscow School District Community Playfields pathway and Carol Ryrie Brink Nature Park. From there, participants will take the bike lane along Mountain View Road to the Third Street bicycle/pedestrian bridge.
The last leg of the tour will take riders from the bridge to East City Park where light refreshments will be served at the East City Park shelter.
The Moscow Pathways Commission Annual Tour is part of the Third Annual Palouse Bike Week that runs from today through Saturday.
For more information regarding the Moscow Pathways Commission or the Annual Tour, contact David Schott, assistant parks and recreation director at (208) 883-7098 or via email at dschott@ci.moscow.id.us.