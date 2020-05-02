Moscow nurse earns national honor

MOSCOW — For the second time in three years, a Good Samaritan Society — Moscow Village employee earned the not-for-profit organization’s national Caregiver Champion award.
Veronica Glienke, a 34-year-old registered nurse and resident care manager at the Moscow Village, earned the national award this year and certified nursing assistant Rosalinda Nygaard earned the same award in 2018.
Tammie Poe, director of sales and marketing at Good Samaritan Society in Moscow, was one of the people who nominated Glienke for the award.
Poe said she has worked with Glienke the past five years and has been impressed with how she interacts with residents and co-workers.
“She’s just been a real pleasure to work with and just really an example to me of what a nurse, who is not only driven by her knowledge of her field, but also a compassion and a desire to really help people,” Poe said.
Glienke, who has worked at the Moscow Village for 12 years, said she was selected for the award at the Good Samaritan Society in Moscow. She was then selected from a pool of winners in the northwest and eventually picked for the national award.
Glienke said anyone of the thousands of people who provide direct care at a Good Samaritan Society facility across the country is eligible for the recognition.
She said she is very blessed to be recognized but noted she is “not one for a lot of spotlight.”
“I definitely wouldn’t be anywhere near successful if I didn’t have the team that I have,” Glienke said.
Poe listed two situations in her nomination of Glienke that exemplified her going above and beyond her duties.
In one incident, Poe said Glienke noticed Poe was over her head trying to help a man who refused help at the Moscow Village. Poe said Glienke did not have to stop and help, but she did.
“I think she could see that I was struggling and didn’t really know how to handle the situation because I’m not a nurse or CNA,” Poe said.
Poe said Glienke assisted Poe in resolving the situation for about 30 minutes. The man was eventually taken by ambulance to the hospital for heart issues, Glienke said.
Poe said the other situation happened over the winter when Glienke sat with an individual who had fallen in the parking lot and waited with him for an ambulance to arrive.
Glienke said she sat behind the fallen assisted living resident so he would not continue to fall backward.
Glienke said her job duties vary on what residents need. Some of her tasks include providing medications, IVs and fixing any issues that arise throughout the day.
“I like to say I’m a jack-of-all-trades, master of none,” Glienke said.
She said solving residents’ problems is what she enjoys most and impacting residents’ lives in a positive way is what she finds most rewarding about her work.
Glienke described an instance in which a resident could not use his hands to press the call light button to request assistance. So, she consulted with a maintenance worker and they took the call light system out of the wall in the resident’s room and taped it to the end of the bed so he could press the button with his foot.
“I mean it’s not rocket science, but it’s just kind of coming up with creative ways to fix things is fun,” Glienke said.
Cabeza can be reached at (208) 883-4631, or by email to gcabeza@dnews.com.