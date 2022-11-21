MOSCOW -- Investigators involved in the Nov. 13 quadruple homicide case in Moscow have ruled out the 911 caller as the murderer, but have not divulged the identity of the caller.

Officials from the Moscow Police Department, the University of Idaho and Idaho State Police held a news conference Sunday about the investigation into the stabbing deaths of UI students Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves at a King Road residence.

