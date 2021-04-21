MOSCOW — Moscow Mayor Bill Lambert said he will not run for a third mayoral term this November, and City Council President Art Bettge said he will run for the departing Lambert’s position.
Lambert, 69, announced at the end of Monday night’s City Council meeting that he does not plan to seek reelection. Bettge, 65, said in a text message after Monday’s meeting that he will run for mayor.
“It’s time for someone else to come along and run our fine city,” Lambert told the Daily News on Tuesday.
He said he made the announcement early so residents interested in running for mayor have time to think about it.
The Moscow mayor and City Council candidate filing period opens Aug. 23 and closes Sept. 3. The election is Nov. 2.
Lambert will have served eight years as mayor when his term expires in January. It will be 21 years serving in Moscow’s city government, including time as mayor, city councilor, on the Planning and Zoning Commission and on the Board of Adjustment.
Lambert said he did not plan to run for a third four-year term after he was elected to his second term.
“It’s just time for a different set of eyes to see things,” he said.
Lambert said he has lived in Moscow the past 41 years and he does not plan to move.
Bettge will have served eight years on the City Council when his term expires in January. He has 18 years of experience in Moscow’s city government, including 10 years on the Planning and Zoning Commission.
“I decided to run because I think I can do a good job for Moscow,” Bettge said.
Bettge said his experience in city government has provided him knowledge of what the city’s current issues are and what issues are apt to confront Moscow in the near future.
“I’m going to be able to address some of those and finish up some of the projects we have underway at the moment,” he said.
Bettge has lived in Moscow 45 years, including the past 41 continuous years. He is a wheat consultant for U.S. Wheat Associates.
Lambert said he and Bettge go back 18 years when they both served on the Planning and Zoning Commission.
“Actually, I think he’d be a pretty doggone good mayor in my opinion,” Lambert said of Bettge.
The terms of City Councilors Brandy Sullivan and Gina Taruscio also expire in January.
Taruscio said she plans to run for another term. Taruscio was appointed in June 2016 by Lambert to fill the vacancy by Dan Carscallen. She was elected to a four-year term in November 2017.
Sullivan said in a text message that she has not decided about running again and that a few things are up in the air at this point.
