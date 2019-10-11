COEUR D’ALENE — A Moscow man was sentenced Thursday in U.S. District Court to five years and three months in federal prison for possessing child pornography.
Robert M. Wisdom, 36, pleaded guilty to possessing child porn in December. On Thursday, Chief U.S. District Judge David Nye ordered Wisdom to serve five years of supervised release after he finishes his 63-month prison term, according to a U.S. Attorney’s Office news release.
Wisdom will be added to the sex offender registry.
Court records indicate a Moscow Police Department detective was alerted to an IP address linked to a Moscow home had uploaded child porn via a file sharing network. Detectives executed a search warrant on Wisdom’s home in February 2017, and officers seized numerous electronic devices, including computers, hard drives and a tablet. Detectives searched the devices and found more than 200 videos and 2,000 images of minors engaged in sex acts.
A sentencing memo written by Wisdom’s defense counsel recommended he serve three years in prison.
Special restrictions were added to his supervision term barring Wisdom from having access to internet-connected devices without prior permission from a parole officer.