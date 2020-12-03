MOSCOW — A 63-year-old Moscow man and former bus driver for the Moscow School District was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years in prison with three years fixed for felony sexual battery of a child.
Cory Dickey, who no longer works for the Moscow School District, pleaded guilty to the crime in September.
The ruling also required Dickey to pay court costs of $450, a civil fine to his victim of $5,000 and a no-contact order was extended by 20 years, according to Latah County Senior Deputy Prosecutor Ashley Jennings.
District Court Judge John Judge retained jurisdiction over the case for one year. During that time, Dickey will participate in a rider program with the Idaho Department of Corrections, which will include sex offender treatment. At the end of the program, Judge can either impose the sentence or place Dickey on sex offender probation, Jennings said, and Dickey will have to register as a sex offender.
Dickey has 42 days to appeal the ruling. He was taken into custody Wednesday in Moscow.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Dickey inappropriately touched a girl, now 17, more than 30 times, typically while he was driving her in his personal vehicle or at his residence.
On Oct. 18, the victim’s mother reported to police possible lewd conduct involving her two daughters. Both girls, 17 and 14, told their mother Dickey touched them inappropriately, the document states.
The mother said in the affidavit that Dickey was a family friend and has given her children several rides to and from church.
The 17-year-old girl said in the document that Dickey and his wife would babysit her and her siblings at times, and that she occasionally received a ride to school from him in his personal vehicle.
The eldest girl said Dickey touched her “over and under” her clothes, including a time she slept in his bed with him and woke up without underwear. The girl estimated she was 9 or 10 at the time.
In a recorded phone call on Oct. 24, 2019, between the girl and Dickey, during which police were present in the room with her, she asked Dickey if he remembered touching her inappropriately when she was younger. Dickey said he did not know, and if he did he was sorry.
Dickey was also questioned by a Latah County Sheriff’s Office detective in 2005 for allegedly inappropriately touching children, the affidavit said.