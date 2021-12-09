MOSCOW — Moscow last week lost a longtime community servant and man remembered for his generosity, humor and pride in the city he called home.
John Parson Mix II, who served as state senator representing Latah County from 1969-72, died Friday at Palouse Hills Assisted Living at the age of 87.
“John was bigger than life,” said friend and fellow Rotary Club member Steve Kadlec.
The Mix family and Moscow’s history are inextricably tied.
The Mixes homesteaded in Moscow when John Mix’s great-grandfather moved to the area from Nebraska in 1883 with his wife and 11 children. There is a road in north Moscow named after the Mix family.
John Mix was born in Boise in 1934. Jeff Mix said his father fell in love with Moscow as a child when he visited his grandparents to help on their farm during harvest.
His grandfather, Gainford Mix, became the first graduate of the University of Idaho College of Agriculture in 1901.
“This is really where he wanted to be,” Jeff Mix said of his father.
According to a 2002 Daily News article, John Mix moved the family to Washington in 1976, but he never felt at home in the Evergreen State.
“I just never could get Idaho out of my heart,” he said.
He moved back to Moscow in 2006.
There is no shortage of interesting tidbits and anecdotes from John Mix’s life.
While studying at the UI, John Mix was friends with J.M. “Morey” O’Donnell, the man who composed the Vandal fight song, and enjoyed playing the piano with him at his fraternity.
Jeff Mix said his father, during his time as state senator, would become good friends with Gov. Cecil Andrus and U.S. Sen. Frank Church
John Mix bought Moscow’s KRPL radio station from family members in 1959. Jeff Mix said the station at the time was just a fledgling little one-room building. That radio station would expand and eventually be owned by Inland Northwest Broadcasting.
John Mix became a familiar voice on the radio. When Santa Claus would make his annual visit to Tri-State Outfitters in Moscow, John Mix would interview the children who came to see St. Nick on his radio show. One year, when Santa did not show up, John mix put on the beard and red clothes and filled in for Kris Kringle.
John Mix also served as the play-by-play announcer at Vandal football games during the 1960s and 1970s and would entertain the crowd with jokes.
When he was older, he would meet up with several other elderly folks for coffee at a “Geezers” club at Gritman Medical Center — a group that included renowned chemist Malcolm Renfrew — and delight them by reading funny emails he found.
Jeff Mix said he would define his father by his sense of humor, his love of history and his desire to serve his community.
“He loved Moscow,” he said. “He absolutely loved Moscow.”
John Mix served for a number of local organizations including the Rotary Club, the Lions Club and the Kiwanis Club.
He is also the reason the Rotary Club sells its popular kettle corn at the Moscow Farmers Market.
Kadlec said John Mix was instrumental in purchasing the equipment and forming a small group of people to run the kettle corn stand that would replace the Rotary’s russet potatoes stand. He said it has provided adequate funding to help the Rotary make its charitable donations to local organizations. In 2021, the Rotary enjoyed its most successful season in years, Kadlec said.
The Rotary Club’s motto is “Service Above Self.” Both Kadlec and Jeff Mix said John Mix embodied those words.
“He had a real servant’s heart for sure,” Jeff Mix said.
Kadlec said John Mix endeared himself to all the Rotary members and had a “real kind and generous side to him.”
“He will be missed,” he said.
Kuipers can be reached at akuipers@dnews.com.