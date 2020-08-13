PASCO — A 27-year-old Moscow man was taken to the hospital after the car he was driving left the roadway and rolled Wednesday morning.
Theodore V. Jarrett was driving south on State Route 395, about 9 miles north of Pasco, when his vehicle left the road and rolled over, according to a news release from the Washington State Patrol.
The cause of the wreck was listed as fatigue and Jarrett was cited for second-degree negligent driving, the release said. He was taken to Lourdes Medical Center in Pasco, the release said.