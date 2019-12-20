Moscow making changes in education

MOSCOW — Moscow School District leadership has vowed to slow down — and in some cases reverse course — on the districtwide implementation of a mastery-based education system.
In a board of trustees meeting Wednesday evening, Superintendent Greg Bailey said the district will take a more methodical approach in determining what steps, if any, will be appropriate to take in improving Moscow’s grading and reporting system. In the meantime, he said the district is preparing to address concerns voiced by the community with a number of steps, including reimplementing lettered grading at the middle and high school levels at the start of the spring semester.
“One of the things we’re going to do right now is we’re going to stop the process of our going to the 1-2-3-4 (grading scale) in middle school and high school — so we’re not using that,” Bailey said. “We are going to slow down. We listened to what you’re saying, we’re looking at making some changes.”
Mastery-based education seeks to emphasize a student’s mastery of a given subject rather than a cumulative score based on overall performance. Hallmarks of the system include replacement of the traditional letter grade with a 1-through-4 grading system, and the ability for students to retake tests and redo assignments. Moscow elementary schools have already adopted numbered grading and the middle school made the change at the start of the current school year.
In recent months, parents and other stakeholders have voiced skepticism over the shift toward mastery-based learning, holding meetings to discuss their concerns and posting an online petition expressing a desire to stop the change to a mastery-based system altogether. Middle school students held a walkout to protest the move earlier this month that drew more than 100 students. Common concerns included frustration with numbered grading, confusion using new reporting software called TeacherEase and doubts as to the efficacy or value of mastery-based learning.
Bailey also said the district has pulled out of the Idaho Mastery Education Network and will be bringing back the reporting software PowerSchool, which was replaced by TeacherEase, for middle and high school students. He said the district is investigating ways to deploy proficiency scales as an additional informational tool alongside a letter grade to provide a more detailed view of a student’s learning progress, but will not do so without seeking parent and teacher input. He said these groups will be critical in conversations about how to move forward and promised to carefully gather and consider community input with each step.
Bailey also sought to explain the district’s motivation behind making the move in the first place. He said colleges report that incoming freshmen commonly enter college missing important skills and knowledge. While Moscow’s students are high-performing, he said the shift toward a mastery-based system was meant to address these insufficiencies.
“Our kids do well. Please understand, when I’m talking about this, I’m not saying that our kids are not doing well, we just are trying to make it even better,” Bailey said. “When we were working on this system, our sole purpose was to just take something really good and make it even better — we found out some things didn’t make it better, that’s why we’re putting a hold on it.”
