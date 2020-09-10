The Moscow City Council and Latah County Commissioners again delayed their decision to accept or reject state initiative funding that would provide property tax relief to local taxpayers.
The city council considered the proposal at a Tuesday meeting, and the commissioners made the call Wednesday. A decision from the county likely will come Monday.
Gov. Brad Little proposed the Public Safety Initiative Grant, which utilizes federal Coronavirus, Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funds, to provide funding for public safety payroll expenses to city and county governments. Local governments that participate must agree to provide the resulting savings as property tax relief by forgoing the taxes that would otherwise have been collected.
Many Idaho municipalities chose not to opt into the funding because they worried Little’s program was illegal. Moscow and Latah County officials share the same concerns.
Last week, the U.S. Department of the Treasury provided further guidance regarding the coronavirus relief act funding that seems to remove some of those worries, City Supervisor Gary Riedner told the Moscow City Council on Tuesday.
Moscow would receive $1.6 million, and Latah County was approved for $1.9 million if the two bodies accept the funding. After adjusting for administrative costs and subtracting the tax increment owed to the Moscow Urban Renewal Agency, the net amount available for tax relief is slightly less than the two amounts.
Moscow and Latah County filed letters of intent to participate in the initiative earlier this summer, but the letters did not bind the entities to take the funds.
The Moscow City Council was expected to make a decision to opt in or out of the initiative by today, which is when the L-2 property tax certification is due to the county.
But Riedner said Mayor Bill Lambert sent a letter to Latah County Commissioners last week requesting an extension to file the certification for seven working days, or Sept. 21, which is allowable under Idaho code. The commissioners approved that request Wednesday.
Riedner said delayed filing allows the city to monitor the legal issues of the coronavirus relief act and see if more guidance is provided by the state or federal government.
He said once the certification is submitted, the property tax levy for the fiscal 2021 year, which starts Oct. 1, is set no matter if the federal funding is recalled or not.
“I want to buy as much possible time as we can in case some promulgation comes out of the court,” Riedner said.
Tuesday he said that accepting the $1.6 million will reduce property taxes, but “it won’t be a huge amount of money.”
Latah County Treasurer BJ Swanson said at the county’s fiscal 2021 budget hearing last month that large commercial property owners would reap great property tax relief if commissioners accept the $1.9 million, but a small single-family homeowner would experience very little relief.
Cabeza can be reached at (208) 883-4631, or by email to gcabeza@dnews.com.