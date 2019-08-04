MOSCOW — Steve Banks remembers people from his church leaving food at his family’s apartment in the Boston suburbs when he was a child.
His mother, a single parent, was understandably facing challenges making ends meet as she raised her four kids.
She didn’t ask for the help. The provisions were left at the back door to make it less obvious that the family was getting assistance.
On Saturday, Banks was one of the volunteers staffing donation stations for the Great Moscow Food Drive. The event was sponsored by the Latah County Human Rights Task Force and the city of Moscow Human Rights Commission.
Volunteering was a way for him to show appreciation for the support that his family received more than 30 years ago.
“That’s why I am here, to say ‘thank you,’ ” he said.
The coordinators of the food drive hoped to gather 800 pounds of food, toiletries and cleaning supplies, along with $1,000.
The items are being donated to the Moscow Food Bank, where the inventory reaches its lowest levels during the summer months, possibly because people are traveling, said Joann Muneta, chairwoman of the Latah County Human Rights Task Force.
The money is being split between the food bank and Weekend Food for Kids. The latter is a program handled by the Unitarian and Episcopal churches in Moscow to make sure young people don’t go hungry on summer Saturdays and Sundays, when U.S. Department of Agriculture’s free lunch programs aren’t running, she said.
“They give it to whoever shows up,” Muneta said. “It’s easier than authenticating the need. If people ask for it, they need it.”
Volunteers at the Saturday event took turns staffing booths at the Moscow Farmers Market, and two Moscow supermarkets, Rosauers and Safeway.
Numerous individuals gave money and donations of staples, such as cereal and macaroni and cheese.
“Cash really goes further because the food bank can buy what it needs, purchase in bulk and take advantage of sales,” said Ken Faunce, chairman of the city of Moscow Human Rights Commission.
Together, the donations will make Moscow a stronger community, said Meggan Baumgartner, a food drive volunteer.
“I always think about children,” she said. “Children can learn and grow and have a better start in life if they are fed.”
Baumgartner and the other volunteers were part of a food drive that is in its 20th year. It started in 2000, with a goal of having 2,000 items donated in honor of the millennium.
“People came to us with this need and we decided it’s one more thing we can do,” Muneta said.
Cash donations will continue to be accepted in upcoming weeks for the Great Moscow Food Drive. Checks can be made out to Latah County Human Rights Task Force and mailed to the organization at P.O. Box 8613, Moscow, Idaho, 83843.