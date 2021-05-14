Moscow High senior named U.S. Presidential Scholar

MOSCOW — Idaho Superintendent Sherri Ybarra announced on Thursday that Moscow High School senior Jaston McClure was named a U.S. Presidential Scholar.
He’s one of two students in Idaho and 161 students nationwide to earn the honor.
McClure speculated his love of chemistry and his involvement in ongoing research on environmental toxins in conjunction with Moscow-based Anatek Labs may have helped his application stand out. He said he’s attracted to the field of chemistry for a few reasons.
“It’s the problem-solving and it’s the ability to make a positive influence on the world. What we do at Anatek is we look for toxins in water (like) lead or mercury,” he said. “I see it as keeping people safe. I see it as doing a good for the world and that’s really what I want to do, is use chemistry to do good for the world.”
Each year, the White House Commission on Presidential Scholars selects students based on a variety of factors, including academic success, artistic and technical excellence, and community leadership and involvement. The release said the commission chooses one male and female student from each state, Puerto Rico, the District of Columbia and U.S. families abroad, as well as 15 at-large students, 20 scholars in the arts and another 20 scholars in career and technical education.
After meeting McClure on Thursday morning while on her Legislative Roadshow tour of the state, Ybarra said McClure struck her as a “fine, upstanding young man” and was impressed by his speaking skills and his passion when it comes to chemistry.
“You can see why they chose him,” she said.
McClure said he’s been accepted to Stanford where he plans to study chemistry and public policy.
“I’ve realized anything I do in research is kind of pointless if I can’t implement it in the real world through politics,” he said.
McClure and his fellow awardees will be honored with a medal in a ceremony this summer. The U.S. Presidential Scholars program does not issue monetary awards or scholarships.
