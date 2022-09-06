Moscow High grad’s work a hit in Venice

Director Darren Aronofsky, from left, Brendan Fraser and Sam Hunter pose for photographers at the photo call for the film “The Whale” during the 79th edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, on Sunday. The screenplay for the film was written by Hunter, a Moscow native and University of Idaho graduate.

 Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP

For the past decade, Sam Hunter’s story about a kind, gravely obese English professor trying to reconnect with his estranged daughter has drawn deeply emotional responses from theatre audiences from Idaho to New York.

This time, the response came at the Venice Film Festival.

