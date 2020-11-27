MOSCOW — A webinar called “A Mental Health Discussion” will be part two of the“Strengthening Relationships with the Community and Law Enforcement project set for Dec. 8.
The City of Moscow Human Rights Commission and the Latah County Human Rights Task Force will hold the free webinar Thursday, Dec. 8 from 5 p.m.to 6:30 p.m.
The virtual presentation will be moderated by Latah County Commissioner Kathy LaFortune and will include panelists Teresa I. Shackleford and Laura Thayer from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, Moscow Police Chief James Fry, Latah County Sheriff Richard Skiles and retired police Capt. Paul Kwiatowski.
The panel will talk about the role of the Crisis Intervention Team as it relates to people suffering from a mental health crisis. Panelists will present the history of CIT, who it affects and how it is implemented by law enforcement.
The presentation will be followed by questions from the public. Registration for the event can be found at www.humanrightslatah.org.