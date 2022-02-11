MOSCOW — It’s not often that a 12-year-old can sell their artwork to people around the world. It is even more rare when that artwork is sent into space.
That’s the case for Ava Wells, a Moscow girl who is part of a program called NFTs2Space that was created to transmit digital artwork beyond our skies.
“I’ll be able to tell all my friends one of my artwork has been to the International Space Station,” she said.
The artwork depicts a character she started drawing in fourth grade called Clara Mouse. The Jubilee School student initially thought about creating a children’s book based around that character, but recently she and her father, Nathan Wells, decided to instead sell her images to people online.
“I really like the stuff Ava draws and I’d thought it’d be like a fun little father-daughter project, too,” Nathan Wells said.
They sell these images as a non-fungible token, or NFT. These are pieces of digital content that can be bought and sold. Nathan Wells said they come with built-in data that cannot be duplicated and is proof of ownership.
Nathan Wells said he read an article about a social network that allows people to sell NFTs and he saw an opportunity for his daughter.
“I was like, ‘Ava, you could totally sell your stuff,’ ” he said. “It’s better than a lot of the stuff that’s on there.”
Her artwork can be found on the Supernovas app. Nathan Wells said his daughter has sold more than 100 images. Ava Wells said it works like an auction where the highest bidder gets her art.
“We first started with the ones I had done originally for the book and then I started making new ones,” Ava Wells said.
Wells also heard about NFTs2Space, which beams NFTs to satellites and the International Space Station via the Artemis Space Network. The Artemis Space Network has been sending music and artwork to space since July, according to its website.
Nathan and Ava Wells filled out an application and said her NFTs will be sent to space Wednesday.
As the popularity of Clara Mouse grows, Nathan Wells said his daughter is interested again in creating a children’s book.
“Now because there’s been such a response from other people buying her art, she’s looking to do that again,” Nathan Wells said.
Anthony Kuipers can be reached at akuipers@dnews.com.