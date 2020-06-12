MOSCOW — The Moscow Farmers Market will double its patron capacity from 50 to 100 at Saturday’s market, according to a city of Moscow news release distributed Thursday.
The number may increase each week as determined by city staff and city council recommendations.
Patrons are asked to enter the market at Sixth and Main streets once directed by staff. Patrons using the temporary ADA parking in the first bay of the Jackson Street parking lot may enter the market from Friendship Square once directed by staff.
The hours of 8-9:30 a.m. are reserved for at-risk patrons, or older adults and people who have serious underlying medical conditions, to shop.
The farmers market runs 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays through October.