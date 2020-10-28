Moscow family receives Century Farm Award

MOSCOW — Steve and Sue Heick, of Moscow, recently received a Century Farm Award from the Idaho State Historical Society to celebrate the 136th anniversary of their family farm.
The award is given to families that have continuously owned and actively farmed and ranched the same land their ancestors did 100 years ago or more.
The Heick farm north of Moscow was settled by Johan Iverson Heick, who came to the United States from Agerskov, Denmark, in 1875. Heick first moved to Chicago, then to Oregon, then walked from Oregon to Moscow and filed for a 160-acre homestead in 1877.
Heick married Mary Eliza Rogers in 1881 and they had five children. One son, Chester Arthur Heick, took over the farm in 1931. In 1976, his son, Leonard I. Heick, became owner of the farm, and his son, John Steven Heick, was in charge.
The original 160-acre homestead was divided in 2003 between Steve and his uncle, Cecil A. Heick. Early crops included grains, fruit trees and livestock, and current crops are wheat, barley, peas, lentils and garbanzos.
The Century Farm and Ranch program, a partnership program of the Idaho State Historical Society and the Idaho State Department of Agriculture, was created as part of Idaho’s Centennial Celebration. Since the Century Farm and Ranch program began in 1990, more than 450 farms and ranches statewide have been recognized.