MOSCOW — Moscow Police Department Chief James Fry withdrew his funding request for a drug-sniffing dog in the fiscal 2020 budget, which starts Oct. 1 this year, after concerns expressed by some city councilors and residents.
Fry said he will use the next year to educate the council and residents to alleviate those concerns and bring the request before the council again for the fiscal 2021 budget.
“I was a little bit surprised and dismayed by the negative reaction by some members of the community,” he said.
Fry said the police department budgeted $15,000 to $26,000 for the dog and other costs associated with the animal, like training and a kennel. He said the cost likely would have been less than that range.
The Moscow-Pullman Daily News reported earlier this month the dog would aid in traffic stops, emphasis patrols and educational outreach.
Fry told the council, mayor and city staff during a council budget workshop July 15 that he wants the dog to be able to detect marijuana, heroin, methamphetamine and fentanyl. If he could choose a fifth drug the dog could sniff out, he said, it would be cocaine.
Councilor Anne Zabala said at the workshop marijuana is a “clear outlier” when linked with heroin, methamphetamine and fentanyl.
“When we’re talking about community perception of the police department, which I think is very high, I don’t think this contributes necessarily to community policing in a way that I feel good about,” she said. “And I just don’t think that there’s enough justification when looking at all of the drugs that the dog could be sensitive to how (marijuana) fits into the same category.”
Fry said at the workshop he does not condone marijuana, because it is illegal.
“Idaho law says it’s a violation of the law, and I’m not going to step around that,” Fry said. “I don’t think you hired me to step around that.”
Fry said Tuesday he has not lessened his stance on marijuana.
“I’m sorry to see the request withdrawn, but given the potential for a lot more heat than light being shed on the subject as we get to the actual budget hearing (on Monday), it seemed like some more groundwork probably needed to be laid,” Councilor Art Bettge said.
He said that groundwork includes the police department educating the public and councilors on how the dog would be used.
“I would have preferred to see it this year, with the law enforcement people deciding what exactly the dog needed to be trained for,” Bettge said. “Others disagreed with that, so it was heading for a potentially distracting discussion.”
Zabala said Tuesday she and her fellow councilors received several emails from people expressing their opposition to the purchase of a drug dog.
“In my time on the council, we’ve never seen such an outpouring of emails about a specific issue or idea — all of which were in opposition,” said Zabala, who is in the second year of her two-year term.
Bettge said there were misconceptions in some of the emails, including that the dog would lead to unnecessary growth in the police department and that it would serve as a “bite dog.”
Both are false, he said.
Other emails said the dog would drive a wedge between the community and the police department, which Bettge disagreed with.
He said he believes some people thought police would walk the dog through neighborhoods to see if it could detect any drugs. But in light of Supreme Court rulings, officers would not be allowed to do that.
“Frankly, I think the Legislature should catch up and legalize and regulate marijuana,” Bettge said. “But until it does, it’s still illegal in this state, and the police are sworn to uphold the law. I don’t think they’d go out and do any targeted searches for pot. I don’t think it’s really high on their radar of things to pursue, but if it comes up, I think they’d like to have the tools to follow it.”
Zabala said she is very much in favor of the community policing style the police department uses, but based on public feedback, the deployment of a drug dog would be “detrimental to that relationship” between the police and residents.
“The Moscow Police Department tries really hard to have a good relationship with the public,” Zabala said. “I think (Fry’s budget request withdrawal) protects that relationship and shows that they’re willing to listen when the community raises concerns like they did over the addition of a drug dog to the force.”
She said there is largely a consensus about substance abuse issues, primarily opioids, in Moscow and Latah County.
“From the research I’ve seen and the professionals I’ve spoken with, it makes more sense to me to spend those resources on support and prevention than on enforcement, which doesn’t always provide the best avenue for people struggling with this issue to then enter the criminal justice system,” Zabala said.
