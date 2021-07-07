Moscow council backs selling cop shop to UI

MOSCOW — The downtown Moscow police station inched closer to the University of Idaho’s possession Tuesday night after the Moscow City Council unanimously supported selling the East Fourth Street facility for the appraised value of $975,000.
The public will have an opportunity to voice its opinion about the proposed sale at an Aug. 2 City Council meeting. If approved by the council Aug. 2, an ordinance would be enacted authorizing the move, and then the sale would move forward as a typical property sale.
The UI plans to convert the 9,000-square-foot space into the Prichard Art Gallery, VandalStore and community space.
“Upon inspection of the building, we do think it’s a perfect fit for our art gallery,” UI Special Assistant to the President Toni Broyles said.
The UI College of Art and Architecture rents space for the Prichard in downtown Moscow, but Broyles said the university is looking to buy instead of lease.
“We are now fiscally in a place, especially with low interest rates and our stability, that we can look for an opportunity at ownership for the long term,” Broyles said. “This is a signal of our long-term commitment to the city of Moscow and the downtown community for what we want to do down there.”
The building is on the main thoroughfare for northbound drivers coming from south of Moscow on U.S. Highway 95. Therefore, Broyles said the building would bring exposure to UI and serve as an invaluable recruitment tool.
Remodeling would be required if the UI does purchase the building and Broyles told the Moscow City Council Public Works/Finance Committee last week that it is looking at renovation costs now. She said at Tuesday’s council meeting that the university is interested in making the building’s exterior historically accurate.
The City Council voted in 2019 to prohibit new colleges and universities in the Central Business Zoning District and to disallow the expansion of existing ones in the district, which essentially encompasses downtown.
City Supervisor Gary Riedner said Tuesday that art galleries and retail spaces are allowed in the district.
The Moscow Police Department is expected to move into its new facility, under construction on the corner of South Main Street and Southview Avenue on the south end of town, in mid-September, Bill Belknap, deputy city supervisor of community planning and design, said after Tuesday’s meeting.
Moscow residents passed a 10-year, $9.64 million general obligation bond in 2019 to fund the construction of a new police station, remodel the current police station for use as an office building and make minor improvements to the Paul Mann Building just east of City Hall.
The city purchased the Sam Haddock Building, also under construction on the corner of Washington and Fifth streets, last year from Gritman Medical Park LLC for $875,000. The city deemed the Haddock Building, which Belknap said is anticipated to be occupied around early October, to provide benefits the existing police station would not and will represent savings over the estimated remodel costs of the current police station.
With certain city departments expected to move into the Haddock Building instead of the police station as outlined in the original bond plans, the police station will no longer be needed and the City Council expressed interest in selling it.
In other business, the City Council approved a professional services agreement with FCS Group of Redmond, Wash., to perform an updated sanitation service rate study for an estimated cost of $42,485.
Riedner announced at the end of Tuesday’s meeting that he submitted a letter of retirement to Mayor Bill Lambert after 30 years of working for the city. Riedner said he will retire in January.
