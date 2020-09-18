MOSCOW — Students in the Moscow School District will continue with distance learning today because of poor air quality.
Teachers will provide coursework to their students through the online learning platform Canvas. Grab-and-go lunches will be available at drop-off locations. The school district encourages students to return to their homes and limit their time outdoors after they pick up their meals, according to a news release.
All after-school activities are canceled, unless the air quality improves.
Students in the online-only model will complete their lessons as scheduled.
On Thursday, the air quality in Moscow was listed at the unhealthy level, where it is expected to remain today.
The school district welcomed students back to online learning on Wednesday in a “soft closure model” because of the wildfire smoke in the area.