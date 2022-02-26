MOSCOW — The City of Moscow has developed a plan to help the community become carbon neutral by 2050, and it wants to know what residents think.
The Climate Action Plan lists possible actions such as installing more electric vehicle charging stations, promoting Avista’s effort to provide 100% clean energy, creating a composting program and implementing bike-sharing and scooter-sharing programs.
Moscow published the first draft of the Climate Action Plan on its website and the public has until March 26 to review it. The city council will hold a workshop April 25 and then start to incorporate the plan into the city’s budget later in the spring.
Kelli Cooper, an environmental education and sustainability specialist with the city, said Moscow officials are using this Climate Action Plan to set an example for the broader community to follow. She said going carbon-neutral is a matter of personal choice, and it depends on factors like what car a person drives, what products they buy at the store and if they recycle.
She said Moscow hopes residents will follow the city’s lead.
“It’s a community goal, so the community needs to be involved,” she said.
Among the highlights of the plan is the call to support Avista’s efforts to provide 100% clean electricity by 2045. Currently, 43% of Moscow’s electricity is generated from natural gas and coal, and Avista is working to replace that with renewable energy sources.
Moscow also would encourage people to take fewer vehicle trips and the city would expand alternative transportation options like a bike-sharing or scooter-sharing program. The plan includes increasing Moscow’s electric vehicle charging stations.
As part of the plan, Moscow would educate developers about the benefits of constructing all-electric buildings. The city could develop a compost program to reduce methane gas, and expand its recycling program.
In addition to the community goal of being carbon-neutral by 2050, the government has also set its own target of achieving net-zero emissions by 2035. The Climate Action Plan suggests the city can do this through methods like transitioning to an electric fleet of city vehicles, installing LED street lights and allowing city employees to work through telecommuting.
Cooper said many employees, including much of the police force, are already driving electric city-owned vehicles. The stormwater department just bought its first electric pickup truck, she said.
Cooper said the plan does not include agricultural operations because most farming activity takes place outside city limits.
The city has hit similar target goals before. In 2010, the city set out to reduce greenhouse gas emissions 20% by 2020, and Cooper said it achieved that goal. Cooper said the city uses special software to measure greenhouse gas emissions in the community.
According to a 2017 city survey, 68% of residents that responded said they were concerned or very concerned about the climate. Cooper suspects that number would be higher today because of the recent pattern of droughts, heat waves and flooding.
To read the climate action plan, visit ci.moscow.id.us/1002/Climate-Action-Plan.
