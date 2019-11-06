A busy night at the Latah County Elections Office on Tuesday ended favorably for three Moscow City Council candidates, including the only incumbent to seek reelection.
Anne Zabala, the executive director of Backyard Harvest, received 4,288 votes, or 24 percent of the ballots cast. That was easily enough to capture her a second term on the council; she was first elected in 2017.
Zabala will be joined by University of Idaho law professor Maureen Laflin and Sandra Kelly, the office manager at the Palouse-Clearwater Environmental Institute and chairwoman of the 5th Legislative District Democratic Central Committee.
Laflin received 4,379 votes, or 25 percent, while Kelly tallied 4,172 votes, or 23 percent. They’ll replace Councilors Jim Boland and Kathryn Bonzo, who chose not to run for reelection.
“I’m really humbled and grateful that Moscow voters turned out like they did,” Kelly said. “For a city council election, this had to be close to a record, if not the record.”
Moscow voters accounted for the bulk of the 7,069 ballots that were tallied by the county elections office Tuesday evening. Overall turnout was 44.5 percent — more than double the turnout in the 2015 municipal elections, and nearly two-thirds higher than the 2017 results.
The Moscow results were clearly skewed in favor of what some people thought of as the three “progressive” candidates. The other candidates — human resources manager Kelsey Berends and small business owners Brandon Mitchell and James Urquidez — collectively received less than 28 percent of the vote.
Mitchell tallied 1,670 votes, or 9.4 percent, while Urquidez received 1,648 votes, or 9.3 percent, and Berends received 1,605 votes, or 9 percent.
Zabala could not immediately be reached for comment. Laflin said running for office was quite enjoyable.
“During the campaign, the issues became clear, but people maintained a sense of civility and respect,” she said. “And for me, it was such an incredible experience to meet so many people in Moscow and learn what their issues are.”
Tuesday’s election results will be certified Nov. 15.
Municipal election results in other Latah County communities include:
Bovill mayoral race: Diane Holt received 63 votes, or 76 percent. Former Mayor Sam Walker Jr., who was recalled by voters last year, received 20 votes, or 24 percent.
Bovill City Council 1: Incumbent Rex Cromer received 38 votes, or 48 percent. Challenger Michael Stradley tallied 36 votes, or 46 percent, while Lonnie Olson received 5 votes, or 6 percent.
Deary City Council: Christy Sanderson and Jason S. Johnson prevailed in a three-way race for two available seats. Sanderson received 87 votes, or 45 percent, while Johnson collected 80 votes, or 41 percent. The third candidate, Karen Caffrey, received 26 votes, or 13 percent.
Genesee City Council: Incumbent Nyla Roach and challenger Cody Bailey took the two top spots in a three-way race for two available council seats.
Roach received 158 votes, or 37 percent, while Bailey received 162 votes and 38 percent. Incumbent Ryan Banks came in third, with 104 votes, or 25 percent.
Juliaetta City Council: Incumbents Vickie Jo Witt and Wendi Dodge prevailed in a four-way race for two seats.
Witt received 53 votes, or 28 percent, while Dodge tallied 49 votes and 26 percent.
Incumbent Eric McDowell, who was appointed to the council about three months ago, received 44 votes, or 24 percent, while Lewiston Police Lt. Jeff Klone collected 41 votes, or 22 percent.
Kendrick City Council: The two available council seats went to incumbent Paul Rush and challenger Carol Bradford, leaving incumbent Denise Behler on the outs.
Rush received 76 votes, or 43 percent, while Bradford tallied 56 votes and 32 percent. Behler collected 44 votes, or 25 percent.
Troy mayoral race: Steve Corr won a close race over Paul Groseclose and Jeff Shrewsberry.
Corr received 108 votes, or 48 percent, compared to 91 votes, or 41 percent, for Groseclose and 24 votes, or 11 percent, for Shrewsberry.
Troy City Council: Incumbent Bill Abbott and challenger Cindy Gray took the two available seats, prevailing over candidates Korey Chapman and Cori Sandler.
Abbott received 177 votes, or 45 percent, while Gray collected 146 votes, or 37 percent. Chapman received 51 votes, or 13 percent, and Sandler tallied 23 votes, or 6 percent.
Election night results for other communities and races in Latah County, including uncontested positions, can be found online at www.latah.id.us/auditor/elections.
