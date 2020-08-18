MOSCOW — The Moscow City Council cut the city’s 2021 property tax levy by more than $1.5 million or about 21 percent, during an hourlong meeting Monday.
The move reduces next year’s levy from $7.27 million or $5.01 per $1,000 in market valuation to $5.73 million or $3.95 per $1,000.
The one-time relief stems from Idaho Gov. Brad Little’s decision to use $200 million in federal coronavirus relief funds to pay salaries and benefits for local government public safety employees.
Cities and counties that opt into the program have to pass the savings along to taxpayers by reducing their 2021 property tax levies by an equivalent amount.
Moscow was awarded about $1.64 million through the program. After adjusting for administrative costs and subtracting the $54,022 in tax increment owed to the Moscow Urban Renewal Agency, the net amount available for tax relief is $1,543,390.
Moscow City Supervisor Gary Riedner noted that some cities and counties still question whether the federal coronavirus dollars can be used in this manner.
The program “isn’t without risk,” he told the council Monday. “The risk is that it’s declared to be invalid and the state says we have to give the money back. … The safe route is to stay with the property tax levy according to state code and not take advantage of this program. But if you want to give relief to taxpayers, that’s not an option.”
Several council members expressed concern that, because this is a one-time program, property tax rates will jump back to current levels next year. Nevertheless, they unanimously supported moving forward with the plan.
“If there’s ever a time to give taxpayers a break, it’s this year,” said Mayor Bill Lambert.
More than half the counties in Idaho and a quarter of the incorporated cities opted into the program. That list includes Idaho, Clearwater and Latah counties, as well as Grangeville, Orofino and McCall.
In other action Monday, the Moscow council approved a $272,000 funding request to provide body cameras for the Moscow Police Department.
Multiple jurisdictions across the country use the cameras, which are worn on an officer’s uniform and provide video evidence of their interactions with the public.
In a memo to the council, Police Chief James Fry Jr., said body cameras serve to improve transparency and accountability for police officers and their actions. They also serve as a training tool, assist with officer performance evaluations and provide additional information for prosecutors.
Fry’s funding request includes an estimated $130,000 in one-time costs to purchase 30 cameras, plus two back-up units, as well as to pay for the software and digital storage devices needed to operate them.
Another $142,000 will be needed on an ongoing basis, both to cover annual licensing, software and storage costs, as well as to replace a third of the cameras every year to avoid obsolescence.
Given the amount of data the cameras collect, Fry said another full-time position will need to be added at some point, either in the police department or the city attorney’s office, to curate the data and respond to public records requests. That cost is included in the $142,000.
Spence may be contacted at bspence@lmtribune.com or (208)-791-9168.