MOSCOW — The Moscow Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a 49-year-old Moscow man who is wanted on felony charges, including domestic battery and false imprisonment.
According to a city of Moscow news release, Robert Lee Brown was involved in two separate vehicle pursuits involving the MPD. In both instances, Brown fled across the border into Washington, where the Pullman police and Washington State University police got involved.
Anyone with information on Brown’s whereabouts is asked to notify local law enforcement authorities by calling 911 or, in Moscow, (208) 882-2677.
The release states that people should not approach Brown or try to detain him.