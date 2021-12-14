Organizers of recent Christmas parades in Moscow and Asotin announced Monday the top floats in each event.
In Moscow’s Light up the Season Parade on Thursday, these were the winners: best youth, St. Mary’s Parish School; best business, KG Maintenance; best use of lights, Idaho Central Credit Union; general, Latah County Democrats.
The city of Moscow also announced that Moscow Contemporary, an arts and education nonprofit organization located at 414 S. Main St., won the Most DeLIGHTful Downtown storefront competition with its theme of “Gay Holiday.” Ampersand Oil and Vinegar Tap House was voted second, Rebel Roots Salon was third and Café Artista was fourth.
In Asotin’s lighted Christmas parade Saturday, the adult category was topped by the Asotin Jeep Club, followed by Timber Tramps Off Road in second and Orchards Community Church in third. In the child category, Lewis Clark Saddle Club Royalty was first and Asotin Panther Marching Band was second.