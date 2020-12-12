More wet, snowy days ahead

More snow and rain is on the way this weekend, after a couple of inches of snow fell on parts of the region Friday.
A National Weather Service hazardous weather outlook for northern Idaho and eastern Washington said Friday’s dusting was the first of “several rounds of precipitation” expected to pass over the region through the early part of next week.
Friday’s “nearly stationary band of snow from Omak to Lewiston” was expected to weaken and move to the southeast today, according to the forecast. However, it will be replaced by a “moist, soupy atmosphere, which should allow for plenty of fog.”
After taking a break today, the forecast predicts a return to snowy conditions Sunday and Sunday evening, with more storms expected during the work week.
Following another light accumulation of snow Monday, “a parade of incoming storms will keep next week active, with numerous opportunities to see precipitation,” the agency predicted. Beginning Tuesday, “snow levels are looking lower, likely bringing widespread snow to the region, including most lowlands and valleys.”
Computer models vary regarding the timing of the events and total amount of snow accumulation, the forecast said, “but they continue to display an active and wet week ahead.”
Daily high temperatures in Lewiston are expected to range from about 26 degrees to 42 degrees throughout this period.
A winter weather advisory was in effect for much of the Clearwater River/Camas Prairie region from Friday evening through this morning, with accumulations of 2 to 5 inches of snow expected.
SNOTEL snow precipitation data from the U.S. Natural Resources and Conservation Service indicate the amount of water in the Clearwater Basin snowpack is currently running about 90 percent of average for this time of year.
That’s the highest for any water basin in the state. As of Friday, Lolo Pass was about 102 percent of average, compared to 96 percent for Moscow Mountain and 103 percent for Nez Perce Camp.
The Brundage Reservoir north of McCall was 64 percent of average for this time of year, while most basins in eastern Idaho were less than 50 percent of normal.