The Idaho State Board of Education awarded 1,226 educators with a Master Teacher Premium this year, which recognizes and financially rewards teachers with a $12,000 boost to their salary over a span of three years.
Teachers and pupil service staff had to submit portfolios that were later judged by fellow educators, according to a news release. The applicants had to meet certain requirements and show they mastered instructional techniques and professional practices.
Eighty-seven percent of the 1,405 educators who applied received the premium.
The Master Teacher Premium was included in the Career Ladder legislation passed in 2015 as a way to reward veteran teachers in the Gem State.
“I’d like to personally congratulate the professional educators who are receiving the Premium and to thank those who served as evaluators,” State Board of Education President Debbie Critchfield said in the release.
Those who received the premium will earn an additional $4,000 per year for three years.